Kevin De Bruyne credits the Premier League, according to Jordan Henderson, who spanked Manchester City midfielder FWA Footballer of the Year (British sports journalists).

The Liverpool captain was chosen in front of the Belgian midfielder by the Football Writers’ Association, after leading his side to the Premier League coronation as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

While De Bruyne may have had a more impressive season at the individual level with 13 goals and 22 assists, City have been less happy despite remaining in the Champions League. After beating him, Henderson was anxious to praise his midfielder’s equivalent.

“Kevin is an incredible player, he said during the ceremony. He grew up as a player. I remember seeing him when he was in Chelsea and had just come on stage; it was the first time I really saw him.

“He looked like a special player then and he kept growing. You can see all the work he did and the confidence he has in him.”

De Bruyne remains the most important player in the Premier League for many, and with the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Agüero’s participation, he will be the key to Manchester City’s Champions League hopes. He had an immediate effect after leaving Wolfsburg in 2015, and Henderson believes he is a player who continues to get better.

“He has improved every season. I do not know him personally, but he has the hunger and desire to improve and work as hard as possible. He is a credit to Manchester City and the Premier League. Has players like him [en Premier League] is fantastic, and playing against him is tough, but I like to test myself against the best players in the world, it’s something I’ve always had.

“I have a lot of respect for Kevin, and if you look at the whole Premier League there are so many good players out there, and I’m just happy and happy to play in this league.”