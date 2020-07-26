Hurricane Hanna hits Texas and raises fears of flooding

Carrier of heavy rain, squalls and possibly very dangerous floods, Hurricane Hanna hit the coasts of Texas, a southern state in the United States, on Saturday. No injuries or major damage were reported in immediate.

This year’s first hurricane on the Atlantic coast, Hanna reached the state of Texas in the United States on Saturday, July 25. It reached Padre Island at 5pm local time (midnight in Paris) and swept the coast like a Category 1 storm with winds up to 145 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to go to northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

“Hanna is expected to bring heavy rains to parts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will cause life-threatening lightning flows,” and could cause streams to rise from their beds, meteorologists warned.

No injuries or major damage were reported immediately, the winds have led to about 130 km / h and were expected to weaken further overnight. But Hanna was able to pour 45 centimeters of rain on Monday over southern Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, as well as northern Tamaulipas.

The coast will continue to be occupied by the storm, with waves of up to 1.8 meters, added meteorologists.

Fear of tornadoes occurring overnight

Hanna was about a hundred miles from Corpus Christi, Texas, when he reached the land. The city of 325,000 people, one of the main sources of infection in the coronavirus outbreak in Texas, had closed libraries and museums as residents prepared for the storm, local media reported.

The damage at first seemed to be limited with just a few floods and local power outages. According to images from Corpus Christi Weather Services, the water reached the city’s art museum.

Local authorities were also preparing for any outbreaks of tornadoes overnight in some coastal areas, according to local media.

Two other low-pressure systems were active on Saturday, Hurricane Douglas, en route to the Hawaiian archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and Tropical Storm Gonzalo near the Windward Islands in the Atlantic. “My administration is closely monitoring Hurricanes Douglas near Hawaii and Hanna, which has reached Texas,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “We continue to coordinate well with these two states. Listen to the rescue services (…) to protect your families and your property!”

With AFP