in Iraq, a caregiver comforts his Covid-19 patients by singing

A caregiver, a volunteer nurse at Basra University Hospital in southern Iraq, sings traditional tunes in a hospital room while drawing blood from his patients with Covid-19.

Mohamad al-Khatar, 33, has a melodic voice, which he does not hesitate to use to comfort patients admitted to Basra University Hospital, where he has worked since the beginning of the year.

Find excerpts from his songs and his interview in the video below:





If you would like to see all of Mohamad al-Khater’s videos, you can consult his Instagram account.