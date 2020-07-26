In viral speech, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemns “cultural” sexism in the United States

After a remarkable congressional intervention by Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Ted Yoho was forced to resign from the board of a Christian NGO fighting hunger on Saturday. The Florida representative had been reshuffled by Thursday by the young elected, after insulting her three days earlier.

The speech marked the spirits. And already bearing its first fruits. On Thursday, July 23, the elected Democrat in the State of New York transformed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (nicknamed “AOC”) in front of Congress Ted Yoho, a Republican representative who had called her“fucking bitch”, three days earlier, in front of a reporter from The Hill who then reported the comments.

The Republican had made a counterattack on Wednesday, in the half cycle, for the “abrupt” tone that was adopted, at the same time as he denied having insulted her. “Being married for 45 years and father of two daughters, I am very aware of my words,” he assured. But the elected Democrat, a member of the 14e district of New York, did not miss the opportunity to deliver a committed and feminist discourse.

“Having a daughter does not make a man suitable. Having a woman does not make a man suitable. Treating people with dignity and respect is what makes a man suitable”, launched the youngest at the congress in front of his colleagues and spoke on behalf of ” all women of Congress and all women of the country “.

“We have all had to deal with this situation in one way or another at some point in our lives,” she said. A former waitress, AOC recalls that he was confronted with such insults in the past. “I threw men from bars that had used language like Mr. Yoho and I encountered this kind of harassment in the New York subway,” she said.

Ted Yoho was forced to resign from the NGO

The video quickly completed the rounds on social networks and caused reactions all over the world. “I think this is the most feminine speech in decades,” said Jennifer Lawless, a professor of political science at the University of Virginia, while a journalist fromHuffPostreferred to the “most important feminist discourse of her generation”.

The Republican’s resignation has not disappeared. The non-partisan Christian non-governmental organization Bread for the World, which fights global hunger, said on Saturday that it had requested and was fired from Ted Yoho, who served on its board.

In a statement, the NGO said it called for the resignation of Republicans at a meeting on Friday to reaffirm his “commitment to supporting women and men of color, nationally and internationally, as they lead us towards a world of more inclusion and justice”.

“Ted Yoho’s recent actions, reported in the media, do not reflect the ethical standards of board members,” the NGO continues.

“Culture of impunity”

In his speech, the Democrat also pointed to a “cultural problem”. “It is a culture of impunity, acceptance of violence and language of violence against women,” the elected official complained. By listing various examples of verbal harassment – including the disrespectful words from the governor of Florida or the words from Donald Trump who told him last year “to go home. [elle]”-,The AOC condemned a system that dehumanizes women.

She regrets that wives and daughters are used as a “shield” to justify this behavior. “I’m two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. I’m also someone’s daughter. Fortunately, my father is no longer living to see how Mr. Yoho has treated his daughter.”

Trivialization of sexism

Such an exit from a public man trivializes contempt for women, the AOC said. “It gives other men permission to do that to their daughters. He agreed to use that language to the press. He gave permission to use that language to his wife, his daughters, the women in his community.”, rebelled the Democrat.

Finally, the AOC emphasized the lack of sincerity in Ted Yoho’s apology. “When a decent man makes a mistake, as we all do, he does his best and apologizes, not to save face, not to win a vote. He apologizes for making changes and recognizing the damage so that we can all move forward. “

