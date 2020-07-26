Juventus, Dybala victims of muscle injury

During the match between Juventus and Sampdoria, Pablo Dybala suffered a nose injury.

Juventus in Turin saw this Sunday their strategist Paulo Dybala contract a problem at the level of the adductor players. Very bad news for Bianconeri when the knockout phase of the Champions League looms against Olympique Lyonnais.

Juventus get Gones in ten days (7 days). And there is a risk that “La Joya” will not be restored for this great continental encounter given the damage he has suffered. During the second half, the international albica rock returned to the bench, with a clenched thigh.

In the match against Sampdoria, the Argentine international left the field five minutes before the break after feeling discomfort in the thigh. Sarri replaced him with Higuain. In addition to ex-Palermo, Juve also lost Danilo, their Brazilian side.

This season, Dybala has played 45 matches for its Turin team, including 33 as a start. He has scored 17 goals and offered 9 assists. Since the competition resumed in Italy, he has missed only one of the 11 meetings with the Old Lady. It was against Sassuolo and his team then failed to win (3-3).