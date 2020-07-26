Juventus – Sampdoria 2-0, Juve were crowned champions in Italy

Juventus won the victory over Sampdoria this Sunday (2-0) and secured their ninth Italian title in a row.

There is no more excitement in Serie A. Three days before the end of training, Juventus conquered Scudetto by taking the best of Sampdoria. Based on their success against Lazio, the Piedmont team did the job of a two-march victory. Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, attended the party and signed the opener.

Ronaldo showed the way for his teammates just before the break, while Samp had so far defended perfectly. The Portuguese made a shot from the apartment with his right foot after an ingenious shift from Paulo Dybala on a free kick. It was his 31st goal of the season. Not least important, of course. It could have been a 32nd minute in the 90th minute, but he sent a penalty to the crossbar.

Juve champion in the subject

During the second half, CR7 also almost scored in the match, Emil Audero had opposed his cross shot, while Adrien Rabiot launched it under the best conditions (61st). Six minutes later, the Portuguese did it again, but this time it was Federico Bernardeschi who took over the leather that was released by the Genoese goalkeeper. Ex-Florentine had not scored since 2018 for Old Lady. He chose the right night to finish the wrong line.

Juventus often have a fever during the second half in previous matches. Juventus have held on this time and have not released anything. We will hardly be able to take up a strike from Fabio Quagliarella on the 71st, rejected by Wojciech Szczesny, as dangerous attempts for Samp. Old lady, who was determined to secure the coronation on Sunday and finally focus on her meeting against the Olympics in the Champions League (August 7), applied to reserve her lead.

Three Juve players out with injuries

However, the game against Les Gones did not present itself under the best direction of Bianconeri. And with good reason; three of his players left the pitch injured and are unsure of this continental shock. There is Danilo (hit on the head), and there is also and especially Paulo Dybala and Matthijs De Ligt. The last two seemed to be affected by adductor when they came out of the field. Disturbing.

The recorded jumps are the only shadows on the board at the end of this coronation night for the Turin giant. This is his 36th Italian championship title and the ninth in a row. It is also Gianluigi Buffon’s tenth, which is a record on the other side of the Alps. For Blaise Matuidi it is the third and for Adrien Rabiot it is the first.