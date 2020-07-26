North Korea reports first “suspicious” cases

A person returning to North Korea “after illegally crossing the border” with South Korea is “suspected” of carrying the coronavirus, according to the official North Korean news agency KCNA. Pyongyang has ordered the enclosure of the city of Kaesong.

It’s a first. On Sunday, July 26, North Korea reported a first “suspected” case of Covid-19, ordered the containment of the city of Kaesong where it was discovered and placed itself in a state of “maximum urgency” to stop the plague.

The case concerns a person who “returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the border” which serves as a border with South Korea, says the official news agency KCNA.

If confirmed, this would be the first officially identified case of Covid-19 in North Korea, where the infrastructure for the health system is particularly inadequate to deal with such an epidemic.

The person suspected of carrying the virus is presented as “a refugee who traveled to the south three years ago” and was found in the city of Kaesong, on the border with South Korea. This person would thus have succeeded in crossing the strongly fortified border that separates the two countries.

But from South Korea, there has been no information about any attempt to fraudulently cross this border, including marked with selected areas, one of the most protected borders in the world. .

Probable entry of coronavirus via the northern border

According to the KCNA agency, the person in question was put “in question from the beginning under strict quarantine, and all people (…) who came in contact with this person and those who have been in this city for the past five years. Days are under full investigation” .

Pyongyang had previously assured that there was no case of coronavirus and that the country’s borders would remain closed. China and North Korea share a 1,400-kilometer border that is particularly porous during the winter, when frozen rivers facilitate illegal crossings.

Dozens of North Korean citizens cross the border daily to transport surreptitious products, and analysts claim that they probably transported the virus to this isolated country, even before the borders were closed.

“Undoubtedly, the coronavirus was imported to the north from China,” said Go Myong-hyun, an analyst at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, pointing to the high level of border traffic between the two countries and the significant number of cases reported by Beijing.

Emergency meeting convened by Kim Jong-un

To deal with the “dangerous situation (…) that could lead to a deadly and destructive disaster, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called a disaster meeting at the Political Bureau on Saturday to adopt a” system of emergency and issue a high level warning “to contain the epidemic,” said the official agency.

Despite strict quarantine measures, “it looks like the evil virus has entered the country,” Kim Jong-un said according to KCNA. The North Korean leader said the government had taken “the precautionary measure to completely restrict the city of Kaesong” on July 24, the same source added.

South Korea, for its part, reported an increase in cases on Saturday and registered its highest toll in almost four months with 113 new cases, of which 86 involve people coming from abroad.

The Covid-19 pandemic that erupted in late 2019 in China killed nearly 640,000 people worldwide and continues to grow. More than 280,000 new pollutants were identified for a single Friday.

