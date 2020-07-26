Premier League – Chelsea in the Champions League, Tottenham in the Europa League, maintained Aston Villa

Winners of Wolverhampton and authors of a draw against Palace, Blues and Spurs are qualified for European cups. Aston Villa have secured their detention.

The excitement was everywhere this Sunday afternoon for the last day of the Premier League. After a season that will be remembered, the English championship has given its verdict.

Chelsea-Wolverhampton 2-0

The Blues only needed a draw to secure their place in the top 4, they even won against an overly apathetic wolf. Two goals during the first half, first on a free kick from Mason Mount (45th + 1) and then on a determination full of determination from Olivier Giroud (45th + 3) put the Blues forward.

Leicester – Manchester United (0-2), mission done for the Red Devils

Franck Lampard and his players will see the Champions League well next season. Wolves will be fans … of Chelsea next week in the FA Cup final to hope to find Europe.

The race for the Europa League

Crystal Palace-Tottenham 1-1

The Wolves defeated, Tottenham took the chance to steal sixth place, synonymous with qualifying for the Europa League next season. Dominating early in the match, José Mourinho’s men took the lead with a goal from the inevitable Harry Kane (13th).

But the Londoners seemed less good after the break and equalized the equalizer through Schlupp (52nd). A draw which, however, is enough for luck for Lucas Moura’s teammates.

The race to maintain

West Ham-Aston Villa 1-1

Aston Villa went into pole position to get a draw they needed in West London. In a bad position in recent weeks, therefore, Jack Grealish’s teammates tear down their maintenance at the end of this Premier League in the wake of a final Jack Grealish score (84th), just ahead of the equalizer by Yarmolenko (86th).

Everton-Bournemouth 1-3

The cherries did the job at Goodison Park with this success, but not masters over their fate before this last meeting, they are still doomed because of the Villa draw. King opened the scoring on a penalty granted by Richarlison (13th), before Moise Kean equalized (41st). Solanke (45th + 1) and Stanislas (81st) finally allowed theirs to come back in front, but in vain.

Arsenal-Watford 3-2

Watford really believed it too late this afternoon, quickly run over by a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. After offering the second goal to Kieran Tierney (24th), Gabonese offered himself a stay (33rd), before seeing Deeney reduce the score, also from the penalty spot (43rd). Arsenal suffered in the second half, conceding a second goal signed Welbeck (66th) before Martinez robbed the former Gunner of doubles after a superb act. Insufficient for the Hornets.

Liverpool and City end well

In the other meetings, champions Liverpool overthrew Newcastle thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi and Sadio Mané (1-3). Historical total points for the Reds: 99. At the same time, his runner Manchester City did not shout to beat Norwich (5-0) thanks to Jesus, De Bruyne (double), Sterling on a KDB pass – record of 20 assists from Thierry Henry equalized – and Ryad Mahrez for David Silva’s final match in the Premier League.

Among other meetings without a direct bet, Brighton went on to win at Burnley (1-2), while Southampton beat Sheffield United (3-1).