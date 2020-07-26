RUMOR – Manchester United are bidding on James Rodriguez

MU’s management has put forward a first proposal for the recruitment of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez’s future seems to be heading for Manchester. The English club is very interested in the Colombian international services. According to media EL VBAR, an official offer has just been sent to Real Madrid and it would be in the order of 25 million euros.

Merengue’s response has not yet been leaked, but the contact is well established between the various parties. Mancunian leaders will also speed up talks with the player in the coming days. A meeting with Jorge Mendes, his agent, is scheduled for next week.

Real are in a hurry to sell James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is still under contract with Real. But on the Bernabeu side, we absolutely no longer count on him. We are even desperate about the idea of ​​transferring him at a decent price in order to get rid of a significant salary in the labor force (EUR 8 million per year). The situation for the top scorers at the 2014 World Cup is comparable to Gareth Bale.

As a reminder, six years ago, Real had to put 75 million euros on the table to snatch James Rodriguez from AS Monaco. At the financial level, Merengue will still endure a very bad deal by selling this item for a third of what it costs.