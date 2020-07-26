“The danger collapsed under the weight of the Real Madrid shirt”

Fabio Capello analyzed Eden Hazard’s disappointing season at Real Madrid.

Fabio Capello invites Eden Hazard to do better next season. In an interview with Marca, the Italian coach mentioned the Belgian season.

“He was not the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he did not adapt,” said Capello. I always thought he was a good player but the Real shirt is heavy and Hazard has been weighed down by expectations this year. It is clear that he will get better next season “, explained the transalpine coach, Spain’s double champion at the helm of Real Madrid (1997 and 2007), in Marca.

The former Chelsea player arrived at Real last year for 100 million euros and has made just 21 games in the Madrid shirt in all competitions, after suffering two major injuries this season.