The Élysée appoints eleven state secretaries to complete the government

The Elysee Palace on Sunday announced the appointment of 11 state secretaries, including six new personalities, to complete the government of Jean Castex, who was appointed in early July.

Among these newcomers are the President of the Elysée Council (Clément Beaune (European Affairs) and alternates Bérangère Abba (Biodiversity), Nathalie Elimas (Priority Education), Sarah El Hairy (Youth and Commitment), Olivia Grégoire (Social Economy, Solidarity and Responsibility) and Joël Giraud (Rurality).

The reappointed State Secretaries are Sophie Cluzel (People with Disabilities), Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (Tourism, French Abroad and French Speakers), Cédric O (Digital Transition and Electronic Communities), Laurent Pietraszewski (Pensions and Occupational Health) and Adrien Taquet (Children and Families). .

We therefore had to wait almost three weeks for the government to be ready. In the end, it has 16 ministers, 14 deputy ministers and 12 state secretaries (only one, Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, had been appointed on July 6) for a total of 42 members.

Parity is respected, and even a little better, because it includes Jean Castex, there are 21 men and 22 women in this government.

The President of the Republic will unite them all on the occasion of the next Council of Ministers, Wednesday 29 July at 10, Elysee said in its press release.

