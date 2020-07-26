VIDEO – Girl: “Tolisso is a good player”

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has expressed confidence in French midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Corentin Tolisso’s season at Bayern Munich has not been great. The former Lyon player is no longer immobile in midfield, and during the last matches of the year he was even limited to the replacement bench. Still, on the side of the Allianz Arena, we still count on him. When rumors of a departure began to circulate, manager Hansi Flick said he was happy to have international France on hand. And he intends to challenge him during the Final 8 matches in C1.