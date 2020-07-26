While waiting for the tournament, the Roland-Garros workplace will continue during the summer

After being postponed until the end of September, the Roland-Garros tournament will benefit from “new look” facilities, including a removable midfield roof that allows matches to continue in the event of rain.

It is an extraordinary project: 380 million euros over ten years and 350 workers currently at work. The French Tennis Association has not spared funds to renovate Roland-Garros.

Usually held in the spring in Paris, the famous clay tennis tournament has been postponed this year to September 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – the qualifiers begins on the 21st. At the same time as the work will continue during the competition, the main news is already ready: a removable roof 110 meters long and 105 meters wide to cover the Philippe-Chatrier court in case of rain.

A total of 11 wings of 350 tons each to remind that Roland Garros was a pioneer in aviation, this roof will be able to be folded and unfolded in 15 minutes. However, the Central Court will not be an “indoor room” because the roof will never be completely closed and thus allow drafts to seep through.