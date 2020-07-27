Arthur Melo falls short at Barça

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has informed his FC Barcelona officials that he no longer intends to play for this club.

FC Barcelona will surely have to do without Arthur during the last matches in the Champions League. The eighth return against Napoli and possibly the final 8. The Brazilian international was supposed to participate in these continental meetings before he took over the management of Juventus, where he was transferred last month. But that is not his intention at all.

Arthur was to return to Catalonia on Monday with the rest of his teammates. But he staggered at the club. When contacted by management, he made it clear to them that he would not return.

Arthur is not afraid of possible sanctions

Blaugrana officials have tried to warn him and burn the threat of possible financial sanctions. The person retorts that he did not care. He will remain in Brazil until his transfer to the Old Lady is effective and will no longer wear the blaugrana tunic.

After two years in Barcelona, ​​Arthur was transferred to the Italian champions for an amount of 72 million euros. At first he had no intention of committing to Bianconeri, but Barca forced his hand in some way. His behavior today is nothing but personal revenge on those who drove him out.