Barça, Clément Lenglet have to wait for an extension

French defender Clément Lenglet has been told he will not be able to sign a new lease with Barça immediately.

French international Clément Lenglet thought he could sign a new deal with his Blaugrana team this season. Finally, and although the negotiations were quite far ahead, his leader informed him that there will be no agreement before the end of the Champions League.

FC Barcelona are pleased with Lenglet’s performance. And there is nothing against the latter signing an extension, with the added bonus of an increase in his salary. He currently receives only 2 million euros per season. However, the Catalan management is still trying to play the clock, just as they do with goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen.

Recently, the former Nancy has received proposals from all over Europe. But his priority is to stay in Barcelona. He likes it within this team, and the staff counts on him. This is not necessarily the case with his compatriot and defense attorney, Samuel Umtiti. The latter will be announced on departure.

Lenglet (25) arrived at Camp Nou 2018 from Sevilla FC. He has so far played 83 games and scored 5 goals for the Catalan giant.