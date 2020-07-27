Despite a decline in June, unemployment remains very high in France

In June, the number of job seekers in category A decreased by 4.6% in France, according to figures from Pôle Emploi published on Monday. Yet almost 4.2 million people are still not working in the country. A still very high figure, which is explained by the economic paralysis in the country during the containment.

The number of unemployed fell sharply (-4.6%) in June. A proportion corresponding to 204,700 registered in category A (jobseekers who do not engage in any activity) less. This decrease is due to jobseekers returning to reduced activity (categories B and C) as part of the continued closure, according to figures from Pôle Emploi published on Monday 27 July.

However, this number remains at the very high level of 4.221 million after the exceptional increases due to the containment.

A historic increase during the last quarter

Overall, the workforce in categories A, B and C continued to increase, 0.5%, to 6.177 million, the highest level ever.

During the quarter, from April to June, the increase is still outstanding: + 23.2% in category A to 4,407 million and + 6.5% in for the three categories to 6.16 million.

In June, the decline in category A affects all age groups: below 25 (-4.6%), 25-49 (-5%) and 50 or above (-3.7%).

Stronger among men (-5.8%) than among women (-3.3%) it was more marked on the western façade (-6.9% in Brittany), as well as in PACA and Corsica (-7.5%) .

This decline in June “is driven more specifically by the reduction in the number of people seeking a profession in construction, as well as hotels and tourism”, as a result of the resumption of activities approved in these last two sectors in June, Dares emphasizes , the statistical service of the Ministry of Labor.

The reduction in unemployment, a consequence of the resumption of operations

Just as in May, when it had fallen by 3.3%, the development of the number of unemployed is mainly explained by the reduced increase in activity for jobseekers who did not work at all in May.

This decrease in activity thus increased by 13.9%, but if the short-term activity (category B, less than 78 hours per month) “has almost returned to its February level”, it is long (category C, more than 78 hours), ” is still far below “.

Overall, in June, the number of items in categories A, B, C recovered strongly (+ 24.8%) and remains higher than the outputs, although the latter also increased markedly (+ 37.8%).

The increase in registrations can be explained in particular by the return to education and the first entry into the labor market (+ 41%). Registrations for redundancies are still low at 9,900 and largely stable.

With AFP and Reuters