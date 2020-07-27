ECOWAS requires the resignation of 31 deputies and partial legislative elections

During a virtual summit in ECOWAS on Monday, West African countries demanded the resignation of 31 31 deputies who are considered poorly elected and partial legislative elections. They also threatened opponents of their crisis exit plan with sanctions, which prescribe a government of national unity and a composition of the constitutional court.

Following an extraordinary summit of leaders in West African countries, held on Monday, July 27, by video conference, the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened sanctions against those who opposed its plan to end the crisis in Mali, which stipulates that President Keita retains power, but advocates a speedy constitution of a government with national unity and attached laws.

The 15 heads of state of ECOWAS have prescribed a sanctions regime “against those who will take actions contrary to the normalization process”, which must be carried out before Friday, the president declared as chairman of the organization at the end of the work. regional head of state Mahamadou Issoufou, according to the text of his speech obtained by AFP.

The summit supported the recommendations of mediation led by ECOWAS under the leadership of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who has so far not received the approval of the June 5 movement (M5-RFP), which has been demanding the resignation of Malian Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta since June. he explained.

Call for the composition of the Constitutional Court

To emerge from the crisis, which triggers for is a controversial decision of the Constitutional Court, which partially revised the results of the legislative elections in March-April, these demands include “immediate resignation of the 31 deputies whose election is questioned, including including the President of Parliament”, Moussa Timbiné, President of ECOWAS.

The majority of President Keita will have to “do everything in his power to get this resignation that will pave the way for by-elections”. In the meantime, Parliament will “be able to work with the 116 remaining deputies,” said Mahamadou Issoufou.

The summit also recommends a “rapid redistribution of the Constitutional Court”, whose three members elected by Parliament will be appointed after the resignation of the 31 deputies in question. In the event of a blockade, President Keita will be able to appoint nine members of the court, he said.

New six-leader government

In line with the plan already presented, the heads of state also called on Monday to “quickly establish a government of national unity with the participation of the opposition and civil society.” In particular, they “encourage” the June 5 movement to “participate” in this executive “in a spirit of patriotism.”

The Royal Ministers “may be appointed before the formation of a Government of National Unity”, also declared the current President of ECOWAS, referring to “Defense, Justice, Foreign Affairs, Internal Security and Finance”.

Following this extraordinary summit, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta decided on Monday evening to form a six-member government around Prime Minister Boubou Cissé and to entrust him with the task of negotiating the formation of a unity government in accordance with the ECOWAS recommendations announced by the Malian Presidency.

“This government is made up of the following sovereign ministries: defense, justice, security, territorial administration, foreign affairs and economics and finance,” the presidency’s secretary general, Kamissa Camara, told the evening news on public television ORTM.

On the opposition side, the spokesman for the movement on June 5, Nouhoum Togo, noted that he took note of the ECOWAS proposals, while emphasizing that they did not seem to fulfill the will of the opposition and the Malian people.

With AFP and Reuters