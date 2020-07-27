Fabregas in Al-Gharafa’s Attractions

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas is said to have contact with the Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

After Santi Cazorla, another Spanish international was able to take the lead in the bay and the professional championship in Qatar this summer. To believe this week’s French football, Cesc Fabregas has contact with Al-Gharafa, the current 8th of QSL.

Fabregas plays for AS Monaco and he has a contract there until 2022. His family likes the principality and has no desire to change their living environment. But the Monegasque leadership would have a different opinion on the issue.

AS Monaco ready to sell Fabregas

Given the staggering salary the former Barcelona player receives at Rock (€ 6.3 million a year), a transfer could even arrange ASM. Even more so in this relatively complicated financial period due to the effects of the health crisis. If there is an attractive offer for the world champion in 2010, no one will oppose a transfer to the ASM board.

Fabregas arrived in Monaco in January 2019 from Chelsea. Despite his status and rich history, he was relatively disappointed with this team and noted one goal in particular in 37 appearances.

Note that Al-Gharafa is currently being trained by Serbian technician Slavisa Jokanovic (formerly Fulham). Two Algerian internationals are developing there, in this case Sofiane Hanni and Adlène Guedioura.