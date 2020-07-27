four outstanding issues at 100 election days

100 days before the US presidential election, opinion polls give Joe Biden a clear lead over Donald Trump. But there is enough time for the outgoing president to change the situation. Overview of the most important outstanding issues.

The days go by and the ghost of the defeated more and more Donald Trump and his team. However, in the mismanagement of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the President of the United States cannot change the situation. With 100 days before the presidential election on November 3, national votes give him an average of 8 points after his democratic rival. Worse, they also place him in second position in several key states in the election he won in 2016, such as Michigan, Florida or Arizona.

For his part, the former vice president of Barack Obama is taking the highlight and campaigning online because of the new coronavirus. He takes full advantage of Donald Trump’s mistakes, but the election is far from won in advance. Joe Biden must also overcome his own challenges if he plans to win next fall.

Will Donald Trump be able to extract from Covid-19?

This is called self-talk. “The Trump campaign has, in the opinion of several observers, more enthusiasm than any other campaign in the history of our great country, even more than in 2016,” the billionaire Republican assured on Twitter on Sunday, July 26, to recreate speed that led to his surprise victory for four years ago. “Biden has no one! The silent majority will speak on November 3,” Donald Trump added.

However, the reality looks completely different. The Covid-19 pandemic has weakened the US president significantly, unpleasantly in the exercise of crisis management. It was a missed opportunity for him: to pose as a reliable captain in bad weather. Thus, according to an ABC News survey, two-thirds of Americans reject their response to the coronavirus.

Far in denial as the deaths multiplied, Donald Trump ended with a dramatic turn in mid-July, acknowledging that the situation would “get worse before it gets better.” Wearing a mask and cancellation of the Republican convention scheduled for late August in Florida: the president now says “an example is very important.” These recent changes, as the southern and western United States continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus, may not be enough to erase months of chaotic management.

“Law and order” as the only strategy?

To change the situation, Donald Trump has been tapping for several weeks on the “law and order” strategy that had succeeded Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign in 1968. That year, the United States had experienced several racial riots and the Republican candidate had thrown power in the White House. he accused of being frivolous.

Problem for Donald Trump: unlike Richard Nixon, he has occupied the Oval Office for three and a half years. Local authorities, and especially democratic mayors, have therefore become the target of the president, who has sent federal agents to several cities to “restore order.”

By a briefing in the White HouseOn Monday, July 20, Donald Trump specifically cited Baltimore, Detroit, New York, Oakland, and Philadelphia as cities where he could send federal agents. “Everyone is run by the same Liberal Democrats,” he commented.

In parallel, his campaign team is now sending out several advertisements that wrongly accused Joe Biden of wanting to reduce the police budget. “You will not be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” reads the end of these ads.

Will Joe Biden succeed in uniting the democratic family?

In 2016, Hillary Clinton had not done enough to rally the voters of Bernie Sanders, who was associated with the American radical left. Joe Biden has apparently learned the lesson and took the trouble to set up a working group consisting of members of his team and the senator from Vermont to arrive at a common platform. The negotiations lasted for several weeks and were sometimes tense, however the two camps reached a global compromise.

This proposed program, presented on July 9, which focuses on the fight against Covid-19, unemployment and global warming, now makes Joe Biden a much less central candidate than he looks.

Joe Biden has thus promised to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 per hour and wants to make tax breaks more favorable for the middle and working classes. He also plans to invest $ 100 billion to make housing more accessible and wants to triple federal spending on schools in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

But it is on environmental issues that a significant step has been taken. In particular, its climate plan gives the United States’ carbon dioxide neutrality in 2050 a program for the construction of low-energy houses, incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the United States or the passage of a government fleet to electric vehicles. Joe Biden also intends to develop renewable energy with the installation of 500 million solar panels and 60,000 wind turbines.

These suggestions were greeted on Twitter by Bernie Sanders or the Mouse of Democratic Youth, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It remains to be seen if they will be enough to decide their voters to vote for the former vice president, now 77 years old.

Which candidate along with Joe Biden?

The Democratic White House challenger has already announced that he will choose a woman as his running mate. He now has to decide between a moderate profile, probably to appeal to voters who are disappointed with Donald Trump, or a profile much more to the left that can arouse enthusiasm among young people.

This choice is very important. If elected, Joe Biden would become the oldest president in US history. But there are many speculations about his health and he must therefore calm down with a candidate who can succeed him.

So who will form the democratic “ticket”? The names of Senator Kamala Harris, the candidate against him in the primary, or of Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, are quoted regularly, as are Representatives Val Demings and Karen Bass, or Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.