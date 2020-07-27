Israel says it prevented “terrorist infiltration attempts” at the border with Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Monday it had dropped an “attempt to infiltrate a terrorist cell” on the northern border with Lebanon, after reporting fighting in the area and ordering locals to stay at home.

Tensions at the Israeli-Lebanese border. The Israeli army says it, on Monday, July 27, prevented an “attempt to infiltrate a terrorist cell” at the northern border with Lebanon, after having reported fighting in this area and order people along the border to stay at home after a “security incident”.

“We were able to successfully complete an attempt to infiltrate a terrorist cell in Israel,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters, adding “visual confirmation that the terrorists have returned to Lebanon.”

According to several Lebanese sources, the Shiite armed group carried out an operation against the Israeli army in the area of ​​the Shebaa farms, on the border between Lebanon and Israel, according to Reuters.

This attack was carried out in revenge for a fighter from the armed Shiite group last Monday in an airstrike on the edge of Damascus attributed to Israel, the same sources added.

UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, for its part demanded “extreme restraint” after these reported border battles and specified in a brief statement that the shooting had ceased.

Fire exchange and smoke images

Mount Dov is a slope of Mount Hermon that is also claimed by Lebanon, which calls the area “Shebaa Farms”, but which according to the UN is part of the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel.

Correspondents on both sides of the border reported explosions. According to an AFP correspondent in the village of Marjayoun, in southern Lebanon, the fire took about an hour.

The television channel Al-Manar, from the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, which is Israel’s nemesis, claimed that the Israeli army had bombed the Rouaissat al-Alam area for an hour and broadcast live images of smoke escaping from this sector.

These events occur as a result of the fall of an Israeli drone in Lebanon and after the increased presence of Israeli forces at the border.

The army said last week that it had “increased its preparedness for the actions of various potential enemies.” Israel is technically at war with its Syrian and Lebanese neighbors.

Hezbollah and Iran, Israel’s second pet peep, are militarily supporting the regime in warring Syria.

With AFP and Reuters