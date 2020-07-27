Juventus Turin crowned the Italian champion for the ninth time in a row

Juventus Turin won Sunday night against Sampdoria in Serie A (2-0) 36th match day. With 7 points ahead of Inter Milan, his runner-up, Juve can no longer be caught and won a 9th league title in a row.

Juventus claimed their ninth Italian title in a row on Sunday 26 July on the 36the overall thanks to their 2-0 home win over Sampdoria Genoa in 36e Serie A match day.

Two days before the end of the championship, the Turin club is seven points ahead of Inter Milan, second, and can therefore no longer join.

This scudetto is the first to win under the command of Maurizio Sarri, who extends the incredible series initiated by Antonio Conte (three titles) and continues by Massimiliano Allegri (five crowns).

A goal from Cristiano Ronaldo

He is particularly marked by Cristiano Ronaldo, already the author of 31 goals in 36 days and who, despite his 35 years, did not seem to be affected by the match every three days and in full heat, following the three-month interruption caused by coronavirus.

On Sunday against Sampdoria, he scored the first goal, was behind the second and missed a penalty in the dying moments.

Against the Champions League

In the middle of the week, Juventus, who are not going through an extraordinary period, missed a first match point by losing 2-1 on the Udinese lawn.

Before looking for a 10e in a consecutive title next season, the Piedmontese club can now turn to the Champions League, its major goal for several years.

Beaten 1-0 by Lyon 8e in the first stage, the bianconeri are in an uncertain situation and elimination at this stage of the event would give their season a much less positive turn.

With AFP and Reuters