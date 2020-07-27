Lille refused more than 70 million euros for Renato Sanches according to Gérard Lopez

Commenting on L’Equipe, the president of LOSC said he had refused more than 70 million euros for his Portuguese attacking midfielder, who will not leave.

“Offers over 70 million euros for Renato Sanches”

For them, it has become a habit. Every year, the Mastiffs manage to sell their best elements and thus achieve sales for fantastic sums. This summer, it is Victor Osimhen who is being sold for an amount exceeding 60 million euros excluding bonuses. The striker, who has therefore only spent a year in the north, is actually expected to leave Naples soon. And according to President Gérard Lopez, the Nigerian is not the only one wanted.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Gérard Lopez said he had received offers for his midfielder Renato Sanches, who was back at his best last season. And it is obvious that these are also particularly high … “We received offers for more than 200 million euros. We will not accept that. The real issue is the team’s competitiveness and balance. Our priorities. For example, we have offers over 70 million euros for Renato Sanches”, he confided.

Still, the goal of LOSC is to maintain a competitive team. So the Portuguese should stay. “He will not leave. The sports project has priority. We want to continue to develop it. How many clubs in L1 would refuse more than 70 million euros on a player? Apart from PSG, tell me? In the same way, we will continue to invest and get out of debt “, argued the head of LOSC. As a reminder, Renato Sanches was recruited for only € 20 million at Bayern Munich.