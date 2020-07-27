Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was named best LMA coach

German Jurgen Klopp was named the best coach of the year in England on Monday. A prize awarded by the coaches’ association.

English champions with Liverpool this season, Jurgen Klopp has just received an individual award. The German has inherited the Sir Alex Ferguson award, which is given by the coaches’ association to the best coach of the year in the Premier League. A well-deserved distinction.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been named the winner of the League Managers Association Manager of the Year award for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man I so admire. It is very special to win this award because it is chosen by my colleagues, Sa Klopp. It is an honor to be in the company of so many executives who were appointed LMA executives last year, including of course those from Liverpool such as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, more recently. years, Brendan Rodgers. “

Ferguson congratulated him personally

Klopp is awarded for his magnificent season at the helm of the Merseysiders. Thanks to him, this team went on to seek its first title of champion in England since 1990. And it did it brilliantly and finished 19 points ahead of its dolphin, Manchester City. On the list, he succeeds Chris Wilder, the coach of Sheffield United.

The Scottish coach, in whose honor the award was nominated, failed to congratulate the German technician. In a video, the ex-MU chief praised the work of the Reds chief. He also said that he forgave him for waking him at 15.30 to tell him that he was crowned master.

Note that in the second division the same prize went to the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine pushed Leeds into the top flight after 16 years in purgatory.