Maddison extends to Leicester City

English international midfielder James Maddison has just signed a new contract with his Leicester team.

Leicester City have reached an agreement with James Maddison to extend his contract.can confirm that the English international has linked its future to Foxes until 2024.

Manchester United had shown great interest in the English international, but the latter decided to continue with the training of Brendan Rodgers. A new deal that now allows him to move 120,000 euros per week. This places him alongside Jamie Vardy as the foxes’ highest paid player. Note that his previous contract expired in 2023. So it is an extension of one year, with revised terms. Details of this agreement have just been leaked. As for the official announcement, it has not been done yet, but it really should not be far off.

United had thought of Maddison a few months ago. But today, the latter is no longer his priority. The club is focusing on recruiting Borussia Dortmund quarterback Jadon Sancho and this interest is mutual.

The prestigious English club today has a strong argument for attracting its various goals. Next season he will be back in the most prestigious of European competitions. Leicester finished their season in 5th place and must be happy to participate in the Europa League.