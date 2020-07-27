Mali: ECOWAS calls for the resignation of 31 deputies and wants a government of national unity

ECOWAS presented its plan to end the crisis in Mali, demanding the resignation of 31 deputies and the formation of a national unity government. The country’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta seems to be validating the organization’s roadmap. Erwan Schiex, our correspondent was live from Bamako

At the age of 86, former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bédié is once again running for office. He will wear the colors of the PDCI-RDA during the election next October. He could find himself in front of yesterday’s ally, Alassane Ouattara.

Finally, bad news for millions of Moroccans who have seen their plans prevented since last night. All travel from and to eight cities in the Kingdom is now prohibited: Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Casablanca, Berrechid, Settat and Marrakech.