Manchester United against Solskjær: “Finishing third is fantastic”

The Manchester coach welcomed the formidable increase of his team in the standings. Rewarded, she will play C1 next year.

“The team must prepare for stronger opposition next year”

Winner on the lawn of Leicester (0-2), the Red Devil secured his qualifier for the next Champions League on the 38th and final day of the Premier League. Thanks to goals scored by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingards, Manchester United finished in 3rd place in the English league. A final ranking completely unexpected a few months ago, when Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men were stuck in the middle of the table.

“Compared to our situation at the beginning of the season, it’s great to finish third. We’ve had some ups and downs, and it’s resolved in the last game, it’s a great achievement. It was a mini-tournament that resumed. And you can feel it “, thus analyzed the Mancunian coach at a press conference after the match, necessarily satisfied. Ole Gunnar Solskjær is now focusing on the preparations for next season. Not without a clear desire to move forward.

“We are a bit tired, everyone can see that we are not like before, but we had to go through it to take so many points and score so many goals. The team must prepare for stronger. Oppositions next year, with bigger matches She must take a step forward. “, added the Manchester United coach. By continuing their current power, the Red Devils may well return to next season …