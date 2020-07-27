more than 60 killed and 60 injured in a new massacre in Darfur

On Sunday, the UN announced at least 60 people in a new killing carried out by several hundred armed men in a village in Darfur. Security forces will be distributed in the region. At the origin of violence, the sensitive issue of land and water division.

According to the UN, on Saturday, July 25, 500 armed men attacked the Masteri site, 48 km from the provincial capital ElGeneina, in West Darfur, killing more than 60 people, mostly from the Masalit community, and injuring 60 others.

Several houses in the north, south and east of the village were looted and burned, as well as half of the local market, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Khartoum said on Sunday. “is the latest in a series of seven violent incidents between July 19 and 26, leaving dozens dead and injured, resulting in burned villages and houses as well as damaged markets and shops,” the state said in a statement.

Implementation of law enforcement

Security forces will be deployed in the Sudanese region of Darfur, the site of tribal violence, to protect “citizens and the agricultural season,” Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on Sunday (July 26).

This decision comes after the rise in deadly violence, linked to the issue of land between nomadic Arab tribes and farmers from African tribes in this region of western Sudan: on Friday, at least 60 farmers in South Darfur were killed by men. armed when they returned to their fields after more than fifteen years of absence, according to a local tribal chief.

This is the bloodiest event in a series that took place last week in parts of Darfur, western Sudan, where violence for several years has put each other over the sensitive issue of land and land. from water nomadic Arab tribes to farmers from African tribes.

Escalation of violence

According to the international organization, “this escalation of violence in various parts of Darfur is causing population movements and endangering the agricultural season”, which coincides with the rainy season. In the five states of Darfur, 2.8 million people suffer from hunger, including 545,000 in the state of West Darfur alone.

The farmers who were killed on Friday were allowed to return to their country after an agreement reached two months ago under the auspices of the government with those who had settled there during the conflict in Darfur.

Faced with this situation, the Defense and Security Council, the country’s highest security body, met. “We must use force to protect the citizens and their property. Security forces will be sent from Khartoum, in areas where there are disruptions to ensure the security of the people,” Sudanese Interior Minister Eltrafi Elsdik said in a statement.

Endemic violence

This conflict, which erupted in 2003 between the predominantly Arab regime in Omar al-Bashir and insurgents from ethnic minorities who consider themselves marginalized, has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced, according to the UN.

In recent years, it has decreased in intensity, and in 2019, autocrat Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the army under pressure from the streets. The new government, as a result of an agreement between the military and the leaders of the dispute, began talks in October 2019 on a peace agreement with rebel groups and thus ends conflicts in the regions of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile. But endemic violence persists because of the relative conflicts with the earth, according to Adam Mohammad, an expert in the region.

“The land issue is one of the causes of the conflict and it remains because during the war the peasants fled from their lands and villages to go to camps and nomads replaced them and settled there,” he told AFP.

AFP