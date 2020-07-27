new high-risk survey in the parish on Monday

The bioethics proposal, which opens drug-assisted reproduction (PMA) for all women, returns from Monday before the National Assembly in an unfavorable context: weakly mobilized deputies and new ministers at the front.

The sensitive bioethics proposal that opens up for medically assisted reproduction (MAP) for all women will be presented for debate at the National Assembly. the last text of the summer session, with a programmed legislative period of 25 hours, which can actually be doubled.

The kick-off will be given at the end of the day. “It will be a little more rock’n’roll than at first reading. How many will there be in the half cycle, about fifty?” Asks a manager worried about voices. “The game will be played”, however, welcomes Guillaume Chiche, unex “walker”.

A project “neither left nor right”

Pressured by associations and part of the majority, the government chose to include this bill which must realize promises from Emmanuel Macron on assisted reproduction and had been postponed due to the health crisis.

Opponents find further arguments: investigation “on sly”, “in the middle of the economic crisis” that introduced other priorities, again condemned AnnieGenevard (LR) during the latest questions to the government. His group, which opposed a “fatherless PMA”, mostly voted against the bill at first reading.

But the text “brings social, social, medical and scientific progress” and “is expected of a large part of the French population”, replied the Minister of Health OlivierVéran.





Many see this review as a sign to the left. But LREM’s leader, Aurore Bergé, confirms this: the bill “is not marked left or right”.

Its flagship measure is an extension of assisted reproduction to individual women and female couples. It also includes a modification of access to origin for people born through sperm donation or self-preservation of oocytes and research on embryonic stem cells.

“Serious violations”

Former LREM deputy, OlivierVérana, took the place of AgnèsBuzyn. At the Chancellery, EricDupond-Moretti took over from Nicole Belloubet and will have to defend the sensitive aspect of the reform of the branch.

When it comes to research, a little less controversial, it is still Frédérique Vidal who, on the other hand, is driving.

In October 2019, at first reading, the text was adopted after two and a half weeks of passionate discussions. The Senate then validated it in February 2020 but changed, in particular, limited social security reimbursement to the only PMA of a “medical nature”.

Most of these changes came back to the committee. Under the guidance of elected officials, they also adopted the approval of donations of games targeted between two women within the same pair, if one of them suffers from infertility (technology known as ROPA), and also the extension of the preimplantation diagnosis in search of chromosomal abnormalities.

Contrary to the bill, the Alliance Vita protested against “serious violations” and called for “stop.[er]to do anything. “And the demonstration for everyone, who planned an action Monday near the Palais Bourbon, sees in ROPA” the surrogate’s anti-chamber ” [recours à une mère porteuse].

The text would be more “progressive” with a referendum, Vita assures

The government remains “unfavorable” for this technology, the health minister pointed out. Likewise about the extension of the preimplantation diagnosis, even though he was a deputy before he was for.

And the head of the alternate “wanderer”, Gilles Le Gendre, to demand “not to resume resolved debates”, despite the “temptation” for some and the “right to vote” in this text.

Thus, the battle in Hemicycle could also take place within the majority itself. Very committed, co-rapporteur Jean-Louis Touraine (LREM) considers that “the CEO will be a little cautious”.

“If we had a referendum, I am convinced that the text would be more progressive than today,” assured the newspaper Têtu, this professor of medicine.

The court, which emphasizes that the text will not have completed its parliamentary course, is in vain about its position on the new Prime Minister Jean Castex (formerly LR).

