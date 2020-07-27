Olympics – With or without Kylian Mbappé fears Rudi Garcia PSG

A few days before the Coupe de la Ligue final, Olympic coach fears PSG and its impressive offensive armada. Even without Mbappé.

“If there is no Mbappé, there is Neymar”

Following the premature end of Ligue 1, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Olympique Lyonnais is not guaranteed to play a European Cup next season. Still a subscriber to European games, the Olympics will have to beat Paris Saint-Germain on Friday night, in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue, to secure their ticket to the Europa League. The march is therefore very high for the team trained by Rudi Garcia, who especially fears the Paris offensive armada.

“We hope that Kylian Mbappé will return as soon as possible, at least for the Champions League because we are behind all the French clubs. If it is against us, it will be against us. But if there is no Mbappé, there is Neymar. If “there is no Neymar, there is Icardi. If there is no Icardi, there is Di Maria. This Paris Saint-Germain team has many very good players, the absence of a player is not enough to weaken him”, said the technician, on the radio waves of Radio Europe 1 Sunday night.

PSG, Thomas Tuchel “worried” for Kylian Mbappé

As a reminder, Kylian Mbappé, injured in the final of the Coupe de France against AS Saint-Etienne (1-0), suffers from a great deal of pollution and should not be available against Les Gones. As for the transfer window, Rudi Garcia announced the movement, keen to strengthen to compensate for certain departures.

“There are two phases: nothing will change until the two matches, the final of the Coupe de la Ligue against PSG and the eighth Champions League return against Juventus. The squad will be the one we have at our disposal at the moment, knowing that we “has lost two key players: Lucas Tousart, went to Herta Berlin, and Martin Terrier, went to Rennes. We will look for these two ends of the competition., we need”, he warned.