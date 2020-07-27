Osimhen in Naples, the result is imminent



Naples should formalize in the coming hours the arrival in Lille, Victor Osimhen.

After very long negotiations, Naples and Lille would have understood about the transfer of Victor Osimhen. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the final details of the Nigerian international are being worked out to head towards southern Italy.

This operation should end with a transfer fee of EUR 50 million. Any bonuses can be included in the deal. This is quite far from the EUR 80 million originally mentioned for the disposal of Osimhen. He will therefore not break the record for the most expensive defector in Lille, held by Nicolas Pépé (€ 80 million).

Salary multiplied by four for Osimhen

A five-season contract awaits the Super Eagle on the San Paolo side. He will also benefit from an annual salary of 4.5 million euros. The difference is significant compared to what he got at LOSC (1 million euros).

Osimhen (21 years old) will therefore only have a short season with Mastiffs. A year when he managed to score 18 goals and offer 5 assists in 38 matches, played in all competitions. An exceptional career that earned him the Marc-Vivien Foé Prize, awarded to the best African player in Ligue 1.