PSG: Kylian Mbappé more uncertain than ever for Atalanta Bergamo

PSG announces about three weeks suspension for Kylian Mbappé. His presence against Atalanta Bergamo on August 12 seems unlikely.

Kylian Mbappé is adamant about her inaccessibility. Impact in the right ankle on Friday against Saint-Etienne (1-0), striker Paris Saint-Germain underwent new examinations, which revealed the accuracy of his right ankle injury.

In a press release published on Monday, the main club announces: “The imaging work performed today confirms a sprained ankle with an external ligament injury. After this trauma, the recovery time is estimated at about three weeks.”

That may be too fair for Atalanta

At PSG, however, we do not want to confirm Kylian Mbappé’s package for the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo, which will take place on August 12, in just 17 days. We simply assure you that the presence of the former Monegasque against the Italians seems unlikely, especially if he accidentally returned earlier than expected, he would have very little training in his legs.

The presence of Kylian Mbappé for the Coupe de la Ligue final against the Olympics next Friday is obviously out of the question.