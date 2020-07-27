Qatar confirms its candidacy for the 2032 Olympics

Qatar officially started on Monday in the race to become the organizer of the 2032 Olympics. This candidacy revives the debate over burning temperatures for a sports competition.

Qatars will be a candidate for the organization of the 2032 Olympic Games. On Monday, July 27, he joined the list of other countries and raised questions about whether it is advisable to hold this event in scorching temperatures and with a small audience.

India, the Australian state of Queensland and Shanghai are also candidates, and a possible joint candidacy for Seoul and Pyongyang is mentioned for these summer games in 2032.

“A meaningful dialogue”

In line with the changes proposed in 2014, interested countries are submitting a request to join the “continuous dialogue” on the organization of the Games, as Qatar confirmed in a letter to the Lausanne-based International Olympic Committee (IOC). in Swiss.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the future IOC Organizing Commission to further explore our interest and identify how the Olympics can support Qatar’s long – term development goals.” Qatari Olympic Committee Chairman Sheikh Joaanben Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani told AFP.

Qatar had failed to apply for the organization of the 2016 and 2020 games, as it had offered to host them in October without previously discussing it with the IOC.

The 2020 Games, postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19, have been awarded to Japan, which is also experiencing scorching summer temperatures, leading officials to plan events early in the morning when temperatures are cooler.

Heat and humidity

“Qatar has gained a reputation as a world – class destination for major sporting events. It is this reputation and experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the Commission,” SheikhJoaan added. , brother of Qatar ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamamben Hamad Al-Thani.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup, but the heat problem should occur less since the dates have been shifted from November 21 to December 18 to avoid the heat wave.

Summer temperatures can reach 50 degrees in the country bordering the Arabian Desert. Heat and humidity were important issues at the World Athletics Championships held last year in Doha with a very sparse audience, and received much criticism.

