Real Madrid – Luis Figo blames Florentino Pérez again

The former legend of Real Madrid, where he played between 2000 and 2005, Luis Figo not only kept fond memories of his time in the Spanish capital. In fact, the Ballon d’Or in 2000 did not maintain a healthy relationship with Florentino Pérez, President of the White House.

In an interview with AS, the Portuguese now spoke 47 about his harassment of the Madrid leader. According to him, Florentino Pérez was even guilty of treason … “The truth is that he did not behave very well with me. At that time he annoyed me a lot, because I have always had a man-to-man relationship with him. You feel betrayed by a person, you perceive it differently”, said the one who also went to FC Barcelona in Spain.

“They suddenly put me on the bench three months after the end of the season. A decision made in the middle of Clásico week. From that game I became a replacement.”, then regretted Luis Figo, still disappointed with the treatment we received at that time. In addition, the former Madrid player was asked about a possible return to the club. If Real Madrid have really tried an approach, the pensioner can not imagine returning to service to play a role as the other knife.

“We had a strategy about a year ago, but I was not available because of my role at UEFA. I can not say yes or no at the moment. The past is here, I know how it goes, but I will never come back. to be a stud … it’s clear to me “, he confided in himself.