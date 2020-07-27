Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, tested positive

In the United States, Robert O’Brien, Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US presidency announced on Monday. The White House specifies that he is isolated, working from a “safe place” and that there is “no risk of exposure of the president or vice president”.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House reported on Monday (July 27).

Robert O’Brien, who has a strategic position in the US presidency, has “mild symptoms”, the latter said in a statement. He has isolated himself and works “from a safe place” outside the White House.

“There is no risk of exposure of the president or vice president,” the U.S. chief executive added, assuring that the National Security Council continued to function normally.

Precedents and Donald Trumps entourage

Robert O’Brien made a trip to Paris in mid-July where he met in particular his French, German, Italian and British counterparts.

In May, Katie Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and the wife of Stephen Miller, a close adviser to Donald Trump, tested positive. She has since returned to work.

In early July, Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News presenter and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., also tested positive for Covid-19.

She is one of the main funders of Donald Trump’s campaign, which will run for a second term on November 3.

With AFP