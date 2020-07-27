Singer Akon launches ‘Akon City’, a green and autonomous city in Senegal

The contours of the sustainable city designed by the artist and entrepreneur Akon are beginning to take shape in Senegal, his country of origin. A city that will be environmentally responsible, with its own economic model, based on its cryptocurrency, called Akoin. To talk about it, he’s with us from Los Angeles, California. He also develops his future projects, especially his musical collaboration with African artists.

This week we also take you to Togo, where women have started growing organic rice and premium rice, from planting to processing to marketing, they control all production levels. These female farmers now dominate this crop in the region.

Finally, we travel to Heliopolis, Egypt to explore the palace of Baron Empain. After three years of renovation, this architectural masterpiece has reopened to the public. Called “Hindu Villa” because it mixes several types of architecture and is especially inspired by the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia, this building was built in the early XXecentury by the Belgian aristocrat Édouard Empain.