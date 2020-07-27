Stéphane Ruffier should stay in Saint-Etienne

Experienced goalkeeper Stéphane Ruffier is being reintroduced into ASSE’s workforce.

Stéphane Ruffier’s adventure at ASSE may not be over yet. The experienced porter was fired as a precaution ten days ago. But in the end, he should continue with the greens. This was revealed by L’Equipe on Monday.

According to this source, the former international doorman will be reintroduced into the workforce, for the simple reason that he has not received the letter indicating a possible sanction. A sanction that could therefore go as far as a breach of his contract. According to the rules in the work code, however, we should have informed him of this report no later than Sunday.

In the worst case, Ruffier should be punished with a salary deduction or even a simple warning from management. He was accused of a delay in education and a refusal to participate in a seven-on-seven opposition with the young people. Minor “infringements”.

A dismissal would have cost ASSE too much

Firing Ruffier would have cost at least 2.8 million euros. A significant amount that ASSE officials were not particularly keen to pay. So they chose to change their position and bury the hatch with the person concerned. In a few days, the porter should find Etrat. As a reminder, the club’s training center was banned since his departure.

Ruffier finds the professional workforce of the Greens. However, it is not certain that he will regain his place as number 1. For several months, coach Claude Puel has trusted Jessy Moulin as the title goalkeeper. Given the performance made by the latter in the final of the Coupe de France against PSG (0-1), all indications are that he will maintain this hierarchy.