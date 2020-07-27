traffic jams, accidents and panic following the closure of eight cities to fight Covid-19

Morocco has forbidden On July 26, entry and exit from eight cities in the country – including Marrakech, Casablanca, Fez, Rabat, Meknes and Tangier – following a resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country, announced an action four hours before its entry into force. Consequence: Thousands of Moroccans wanted to return from vacation or leave earlier than expected to find their families, giving rise to monster traffic jams, accidents and panic scenes around the eight affected cities.On Sunday, July 26, the day of the announcement, the Kerry Kingdom registered 633 new coronaviruses, bringing the number of people infected in the country to more than 20,000. While the containment measures began to relax, the emergency was extended to August 10. According to Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, Moroccans have not respected the barrier gestures enough. On Sunday, July 26, the day of the announcement, the Kerry Kingdom registered 633 new coronaviruses, bringing the number of people infected in the country to more than 20,000. While the containment measures began to relax, the emergency was extended to August 10. According to Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, Moroccans have not respected the barrier gestures enough. This closure of entrances and exits to eight cities comes a few days before Eid al-Adha, which is celebrated on July 31. This celebration is usually done with the family. The announcement at 20:00 on July 26 came into force at midnight and left Moroccans barely four hours to return home or join their families. Very quickly, the country’s highways were saturated.





“Blocked, blocked, blocked. Miles. Sometimes an accident, says this motorist in this video.





This Monday morning, July 27, many Moroccans were still in transit, causing traffic jams in tizi n’Tishka, a pass on the road between Ouarzazate and Marrakech.

Video taken from the top of tizi n’Tichka. Bus and train stations taken by storm

Public transport has also been affected by the ban. The video below shows riders at the Ouled Ziane bus station in Casablanca, rushing in hopes of being able to leave the city before midnight. Some could take a bus or a taxi, but others stayed outside the station, after midnight

In Tangier, the station was also taken by storm.





The authorities did not specify when the ban on entry and exit in the eight cities would end or whether Morocco would resume containment measures similar to those initiated. in March.

Article written by Pariesa Young