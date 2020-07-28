Atalanta do not see Gasperini Ilicic playing against PSG

After the match against Parma, Atalanta coach Gianpiero Gasperini expressed his fear for his player.

Atalanta Bergamo are worried about their top scorer: Josip Ilicic, lost again for the victorious trip to Parma on Tuesday and who should not play against Paris on August 12.

Atalanta – Injured, Palomino could miss PSG

In fact, Atalanta coach Gianpiero Gasperini expressed his concern at a press conference on Tuesday night at the end of the match, while Palomino was also injured in the 36th minute of the match against Parma.

“It is unlikely that we will have Josip Ilicic with us in Lisbon for the Final 8 of the Champions League,” the Italian coach said of the player with 15 goals in 21 Serie A matches and 21 goals and 9 assists in all competitions together.

The last match Ilicic played was against Juventus on 11 July.