Atalanta – Injured, Palomino could miss PSG

José Palomino’s condition worries Gasperini and Atalanta. The defender came out in the first half against Parma on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappé may not be the only one absent due to injury from the shock between Atalanta and PSG on 12 August.

On Tuesday, during the match against Parma, in the first half, José Palomino was injured and forced to leave the pitch.

Muscle problems for the Bergamo player. It would be a problem with the adductor according to the first quick diagnoses.

Hateboer went into the 36th minute and Gasperini’s focus was first and foremost on the Champions League.