Atalanta: the sublime goal for Papu Gomez in video

Getty

Atalanta snatched a precious victory on the Parma lawn. Papu Gomez scored a sublime goal.

[🎞️VIDEO – ⚽️BUT] 🇮🇹 #SeriesA

💫 Small bridge ➕ surgical strike ☄️💥

👊💥 Papu Gomez damages Parma’s defense very badly and gives Atalanta the advantage!https://t.co/gJoHdFO6l2 – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 28, 2020

La Dea regains (preliminarily) 2nd place in the Serie A position after its victory against Parma on Tuesday. Malinovskyi and Gomez are the points for the evening. The latter has also drawn a sublime achievement. A small bridge followed by a surgical strike that can be enjoyed without measure in video.