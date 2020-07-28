Atalanta: the sublime goal for Papu Gomez in video

Atalanta snatched a precious victory on the Parma lawn. Papu Gomez scored a sublime goal.

La Dea regains (preliminarily) 2nd place in the Serie A position after its victory against Parma on Tuesday. Malinovskyi and Gomez are the points for the evening. The latter has also drawn a sublime achievement. A small bridge followed by a surgical strike that can be enjoyed without measure in video.

