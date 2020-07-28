Barça – Xavi “respects” Setién, but …



During an interview with Marca, Xavi confirmed his desire to one day become coach of FC Barcelona.

“This is my house, and it would be a dream”

Xavi will one day become coach of FC Barcelona. It is no secret that the official today at Al-Sadd (Qatar) will return to the club he left in 2015 at one time or another. L “interested repeat it to anyone who listens, and he repeated in Marca’s columns on Tuesday.

“I do not hide it, and I have always said it, my main goal, when it can be done, is Barça. It is my home, and it would be a dream. But today, I am focused on Al-Sadd and waiting for the next When I have to come to Barça, whether it is short or long term, I will come “, said the former midfielder, under contract until 2021 in Qatar. Not a scoop, then.

But this time, Xavi has pronounced the name Quique Setién, whose current place on Barca’s bench could jump ahead of the Champions League.

Setién’s philosophy validates Xavi

“Above all, I have to respect Quique Setién and wish the team all the best. Sometimes Barca play well; other times good; other times not so good. But I like the ideas from Setién, now and with their previous teams: to dominate and practice a spectacular game “, Xavi concluded.

A way for everyone else to say that he will not take Setién’s place. Another will take care of it, whether it is before the round of 16 returns to Naples in C1, or at the beginning of next season. For Xavi, Barcelona fans will probably have to wait until the summer of 2021: new elections, new president and new coach!