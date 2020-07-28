Barcelona for filing an action against Arthur will not terminate the contract



Barcelona will not terminate midfielder Arthur Melo’s contract and have initiated legal proceedings against the Brazilian.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Arthur had not returned to Barca’s training center as planned to prepare for European matches.

PSG – Mauro Icardi expects a “very intense” match against Atalanta

The Brazilian has already made an agreement to join Juve and has no plans to play for Quique Setien again.

Arthur did not return to the club’s facilities on Monday, which is now considered a breach of contract as the club refused to let him stay in Brazil.

The former Gremio player traveled to Ibiza after the La Liga campaign ended and then returned directly to Brazil.

Barca then warned him that the failure to return would lead to serious consequences, but Arthur remained deaf to these threats.

According to Marca, Barça will therefore act. The Spanish club will not terminate the midfielder’s contract, but has initiated legal proceedings against the Brazilian.

As a reminder, Quique Setien’s side will face Napoli in the second stage of the Champions League round 16 next month and could potentially play four more matches in the competition.