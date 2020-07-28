Fabio Capello: “Real Madrid have ended Barça’s monopoly”

The former White House coach highlighted the very good season at Real Madrid, especially emphasizing the influence of Zinédine Zidane.

“Real Madrid won on their own merits”

Real Madrid have “ended Barcelona’s monopoly” in La Liga, Fabio Capello claims, with Zinedine Zidane seen as the man who “best understood what the club needed”, says the former White House coach. As a reminder, the Madrilenians have been impressive since the resumption of the Spanish championship, following the outbreak forced by the corona virus, and logically won the title in La Liga and passed in front of their eternal rivals in the Clasico.

Zinedine Zidane, the French coach of the Spanish champion, was one of the great architects of this prestigious success. He has once again shown that he has the winning formula as Barca have been prevented from winning a third title in as many seasons and a fifth in the last six years.

“They won it on merit”, Former Madrid coach Fabio Capello told Marca. “They played the best league. They scored goals and the others did not do much against them. Real Madrid ended Barcelona’s monopoly (…) Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelona’s decline, but let’s be clear, Real Madrid won on their own merits, not because of the mistakes of others. “, insisted the one who was also the England coach.

Capello knows what it takes to win the title at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has fulfilled this mission in each of his season-long stays at the club and believes that Zidane – who was a favorite during his time playing – is the perfect coach to fill one of the most important roles. most demanding people on the planet.

Capello said of the iconic Frenchman: “Good. My warmest congratulations. He did very well. It was very difficult to win this title and he did it. With 10 wins and a draw it is impressive. He understood more than anyone what the club needed. He is discreet, with personality and self-confidence. He is the coach who best understood the need for rotation and change. “, explains Fabio Capello, resolutely under the spell of the club’s former glory.