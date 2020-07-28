Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has pleaded guilty to corruption in the 1MDB case

A Malaysian court on Tuesday found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty of the corruption scandal of the major scandal linked to the 1MDB sovereign fund.

The verdict fell on Tuesday, July 28, for Najib Razak. The former Malaysian prime minister has been convicted of all seven charges of corruption in connection with the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB (Malaysia Development Berhad) scandal.

This landmark case is seen as a test for the Southeast Asian country in its efforts to combat corruption and may have important political repercussions.

Kuala Lumpur Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said the indictment succeeded in proving the facts beyond a reasonable doubt.

NajibRazak was specifically accused of money laundering, abuse of power and breach of trust for illegally receiving almost $ 10 million from a subsidiary of the 1MDB fund. He denied anything wrong.

The former prime minister, abolished by the right to stand for re-election in 2018, faces a fine and imprisonment of fifteen to twenty years for each of the charges.

NajibRazak’s lawyers are trying to delay the hearing of the verdict. Razak had previously announced that he would appeal all sentences to the federal court.

With Reuters