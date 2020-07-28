Global tourism records $ 320 billion in losses

According to the barometer published by the World Tourism Organization on Tuesday, July 28, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a $ 320 billion loss for global tourism from January to May. The number of international tourists decreased by 56% during the same period.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused $ 320 billion in global tourism losses from January to May, according to the barometer published on Tuesday by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“This is more than three times the losses recorded by international tourism (…) during the global economic crisis of 2009”, estimated the organization, based on the UN headquartered in Madrid.

From January to May, the number of international tourists decreased by 56% compared to the same period in 2019, which corresponds to 300 million fewer visitors.

Despite the slow recovery in tourism, especially in the northern hemisphere, “the confidence index established by the UNWTO shows historical lows”, the statement said.

Over 100 million jobs at risk

Among the main risks posed by the sector, UNWTO cites “the revival of the virus and the risk of new inclusions” as well as the situation in China and the United States, “still”, while these countries are usually major suppliers of tourists.

In early May, the UNWTO predicted a 60 to 80% drop in the number of international tourists by 2020, with losses totaling $ 910 billion to $ 1,200 billion.

The International Air Transport Federation (Iata), for its part, estimated that world traffic would not return to its crisis level before 2024, especially due to the uncertainty surrounding the boundaries of international travel. .

The UN agency is afraid “of threatening 100 to 120 million direct jobs in tourism”.

With AFP