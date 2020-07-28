In Afghanistan, the Taliban and the government agree on a ceasefire for Eid al-Adha

The Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire on Tuesday, which the Afghan government ordered security forces to respect, on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival, which begins on Friday. Should follow the resumption of “direct” peace talks.

Far-reaching, peace talks in Afghanistan between the government and the Taliban could finally begin next week, said President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, July 28, giving his approval to a brief ceasefire set up by the insurgents.

This ceasefire should take effect on Friday, the day of the start of Eid al-Adha, the victim’s celebration traditionally marked by family reunions.

“All Mujahedin (…) are ordered not to carry out operations against the enemy during Eid al – Adha’s three days and nights,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. But any possible attack by the “enemy” will give rise to the use of force in response, he warned.

Shortly afterwards, the Afghan government ordered “all security and defense forces to respect the ceasefire,” according to Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ghani. But he added that they must “answer whether the Taliban are attacking our forces or our people”.

Negotiations planned from the end of Eid

The United States, which had hoped for such a breakthrough since signing its historic agreement with the Taliban in late February after more than 18 years of war, “welcomed the announcements” and demanded the “rapid” start of inter-Afghan talks.

The announcement of this second suspension of fighting by the rebels in just over two months came after the head of state said the same day that he hoped to open “direct” peace talks with them “in a week’s time”.

Already last week, the Taliban had announced that they were ready to start talks with the government in Kabul as soon as Eid left.

Awaiting the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners

These inter-Afghan negotiations were originally planned from March 10, but this date passed due to a confused political situation in Kabul and a stagnation of the prisoner exchange process, the completion of which is required. as a precondition of the rebels.

The February 29 agreement between the United States and the Taliban provides for the release by the Afghan government of 5,000 insurgents and of the latter of 1,000 members of the security forces.

“To demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, the Islamic Republic will soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” the head of state had previously said in an address to the presidential palace.

Kabul has released most of these 5,000 prisoners, but assures that some Taliban released from prison will return to the battlefield.

Formerly short-lived gunmen

Ashraf Ghani also called on the rebels to accept “a permanent and complete ceasefire” during the talks to try to end almost 19 years of war in Afghanistan. “The ball is in the court of the Taliban international court.”

The rebels had already declared a three-day ceasefire in May at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Government troops had also observed this violence, but it was quickly broken by the resumption of bloody Taliban attacks. As a result, 3,500 soldiers were killed in five months, according to authorities, who also report the deaths of 775 civilians.

A first ceasefire, the only second since the conflict broke out in 2001, was decided in June 2018 and was also short-lived.

With AFP