In the face of “riots”, the US Attorney General is defending the hard way

Under fire from Democratic critics, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr strongly defended Tuesday in Congress intervention from federal agents in Portland where the “riots”, according to him, have nothing to do with the death of George Floyd.

Bill Barr, the US Secretary of Justice and the pillar of Donald Trump’s administration, was tested on Tuesday, July 28, by the Justice Committee, overseen by Democrats. The head of this commission, Jerry Nadler, immediately accused him of “helping and supporting the worst mistakes of” the Republican president.

“Under your leadership,” the ministry flooded “streets of American cities with federal agents” to “provide images for Donald Trump’s campaign clips,” the elected Democrat attacked. “Shame on you, Mr. Attorney General,” he added.

Without deviating from the coolness that characterizes him, Bill Barr presented himself as a defender of the “rule of law”, echoing the Republican president who hopes to win a second term on November 3 with a focused statement on “law and order”.

“Violent uprisings and anarchists have hijacked legitimate demonstrations to cause senseless damage and wound destruction,” he said, painting an apocalyptic picture of the situation in Portland, Oregon’s largest city in northern Var.

According to him, “hundreds of insurgents” equipped “with pieces of hose, tasers, hammers, saws, knives, weapons, explosives …” engage there every night in “an attack on the federal government” and make no attempt, “not even superficially, to link his actions to George Floyd’s death or to legitimate demands for reform. “

Bill Barr ready to send more reinforcements

The death of this black forty-something, who was strangled on May 25 in Minneapolis by a white police officer, sparked huge anti-racist protests across the United States. The mobilization weakened considerably, but the pockets of protest continued, especially in Portland, a city clearly marked on the left.

The deployment of federal agents dressed in paramilitary clothing has intensified the movement and clashes occur every night between police and protesters. This weekend, 22 people were arrested again.

A total of 124 agents have been dispatched since July 4, Bill Barr confirmed, saying he was ready to send further reinforcements, despite opposition from local elected officials. One hundred agents in the Marshals, a federal unit, have been “identified in cases where there is a need to replace or assist the officers stationed on the scene,” one of their spokesmen told AFP.

This situation gives rise to political readings on the antipodes, which were strongly expressed during the debates before the committee.

Democrats have accused federal agents of attacking “peaceful protesters” and of adding fuel to a calming situation. The Republicans insisted with a long video editing on the violence of the protesters and accused the democratic leaders of being “radical left”.

“Demonized” law enforcement agencies

During the hearing, Bill Barr also defended the police, denying that they possessed “systematic racism”.

The police have been “demonized” by anti-racist protesters, so that they became “reluctant to take risks”, he complained. According to him, this has led to an increase in crime in several cities, including Chicago, which in turn justifies the intervention of federal forces.

As for his contested interference in the court proceedings of relatives of President Trump, Bill Barr promised to have exercised “his judgment in complete independence”.

Referring to the “fake scandal from Russiagate”, however, the Minister took up the dissertation on Donald Trump who has always talked about the “witch hunt” about the investigations into a possible collaboration between Moscow and his campaign team in 2016. This investigation poisoned the first half of his service before he ended in the absence of evidence.

With AFP