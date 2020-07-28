Liverpool – Van Dijk “drives crazy” Jürgen Klopp

The defender has achieved the feat of playing all of the Reds’ league meetings this season. Causes a little sweat …

“We’re trying to get it to rest, but it’s complicated”

Coming from Southampton, Virgil van Dijk is today considered one of the best players in the world in his post. Liverpool’s central defender is impressive in authority and consistency and continues to impress across the channel. English champions with the Reds, the Dutchman have achieved the achievement of playing all league matches this season. He therefore contributed greatly to the coronation of his team, but sometimes irritated his coach.

In fact, Jürgen Klopp, necessarily very happy with the season his defender has achieved, said a little more about the handling of Virgil van Dijk. If all went well, the German technician will remain careful with his colossus. “Sometimes Virgil takes breaks during his matches, which drives me crazy. But I understand, I understand. He aimed to play all the games. I think he can do it again.”, said the Liverpool coach.

Osimhen in Naples, the result is imminent

“I hope it will be possible for the rest of his career, it would be incredible. We try to get him to rest, but it’s complicated. At the moment it’s going well. As long as it lasts. He now has two weeks off I’m sure that he does not need more “, then added the one who was named the best coach of the year in England. For now, Virgil van Dijk manages to keep the bar in defense. The 29-year-old should not have too much trouble keeping up …