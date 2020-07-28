Mother in Chile grows cannabis to provide relief to sick children

Previously, she took six anticonvulsant drugs per day, dosing maximum, but she continued to have epileptic seizures throughout the day, and the side effects were very many: she had eye diseases, irritability problem, she beat herself and tore her hair and nails, felt nothing … For five years I followed what the doctors said to the letter, and there was never improvement. In addition, these drugs cost us 600,000 pesos per month. [soit 667 euros, alors que le salaire minimum chilien est de 356 euros, NDLR], and they were not replaced. One day I saw a report about a little girl in the United States like mine, who had started undergoing cannabis treatment. So we thought this was the way to go, and we started talking to doctors about it. But everyone discouraged us and told us that it was “crazy” to want to administer cannabis to a child, etc.

“Cannabis has completely changed his life and ours”

Having said that, because we were desperate and there was nothing to lose, we still tried it with cannabis in the form of oil bought from a street vendor. After one week, her seizures and irritability decreased markedly. So we started growing cannabis.