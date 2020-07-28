new restrictions given the rise in cases around the world

Seven months after the emergence in China, the virus, for which no vaccine has yet been found, is still showing signs of vitality, so many countries are setting new rules to avoid a second wave of potential economic and societal challenges. disastrous.

New reports, new measures. Indefinitely, the coronavirus pandemic continues its course worldwide. With more than 650,000 deaths in the wake, it should not end there: more than 5 million new cases have been discovered since 1your July, more than a third of the total number of reported cases. That is why more and more countries are needed to step up health measures.

America fights Covid-19

The United States, the most affected country in the world, has nearly 4,234,000 infections and nearly 150,000 deaths, so the U.S. government has promised to increase to nearly $ 1 billion in total support for the development of a potential vaccine developed by the U.S. biotechnology company Modern, and who is about to enter the final phase of his clinical trial. The United States, like Canada, has also decided to extend the closure of their common border to all non-essential travel. This also applies to the border between the United States and Mexico.

In Canada, adults under the age of 39 now make up a clear majority of the newly identified cases of Covid-19, health officials warned on Sunday, urging young people not to feel “invincible”.

Latin America and the Caribbean have become the most affected region before North America, Brazil, the most affected Latin American country, registered nearly 25,000 more cases on Sunday, for a total of 2.4 million. . He regrets more than 87,000 deaths. Venezuela has decided to renew local containment measures. Bolivia on Monday declared a state of “general disaster” across the country.

Prophylactic measures in Africa and the Middle East

Africa is not spared the pandemic. Algeria has also decided to introduce certain premises. In Kenya, President UhuruKenyatta announced a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and a one-month extension of the night outlet to prevent the “aggressive” spread of Covid-19.

A few days before Eid al-Adha, a holiday traditionally marked by family reunification, Morocco has announced that it is limiting travel between eight major cities, which have more than half the country’s population. This decision caused major traffic congestion on the roads on Sunday night, and the stations were taken by storm before the measure came into force.

In the Middle East, for the first time in modern history, the great pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, will be made from Wednesday with a very small number of faithful. Only 10,000 Saudis and foreign residents in the kingdom are allowed to perform hajj this year, up from 2.5 million last year.

Asia is also worried about a resurgence of the epidemic. Wearing a mask in public has become mandatory in Hong Kong, where public gatherings of more than two people will be banned. And on Monday, China reported 61 new patients in 24 hours, the largest daily increase since mid-April.

In Papua New Guinea, the government on Monday ordered the containment of the capital Port Moresby after the first confirmed death of the virus.

Europe is tightening the rules

Europe has also tightened the rules: in Belgium, one of the countries with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in relation to its population (85 per 100,000 inhabitants), the friendly government is instead of new health restrictions. From Wednesday and for four weeks, the number of people that Belgians get to see as part of their “contact bubble” goes from 15 to 5 people. Public events are limited to 100 people indoors (against 200) and 200 outside (against 400).

German Health Minister JensSpahn told him on Monday that he would conduct screening tests for travelers returning from risk areas, ahead of a new increase in cases of infections in the country.

The German government on Tuesday advised against “unnecessary” and tourist trips to the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre due to the “large number of infections” with coronavirus.

In the case of Britain, it has since Sunday subjected passengers from Spain, the world’s second largest tourist destination behind France, to a period of isolation, a measure criticized by Madrid which responded by ensuring it was a “safe country”.

However, Spain is taking many restrictive measures. Nearly 4 million people in Barcelona’s metropolitan area have been called to “stay at home” since July 17, except when necessary due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. This recommendation extends to the Lérida area (in Catalonia), as well as to the municipalities of Figueras (near the French border), the Vilafantet SantFeliude Llobregat.

The Catalan authorities have also decided to close cinemas, theaters and nightclubs in Barcelona, ​​to ban meetings with more than ten people, to visit pensioners and to limit reception capacity to 50% in bars and restaurants. .

Beaches closed in some French seaside resorts

LaFranc is no exception. Authorities, who are also worried about a recovery in pollution at the height of the tourist season, have ordered the closure of meeting places such as beaches, parks and public gardens at night in the tourist town of Quiberon in Morbihan (Brittany). the other coastal cities, such as La Rochelle, have introduced outdoor masking in the most frequent districts.

In Paris, air traffic will return to its level in 2019 “only between 2024 and 2027”, says ADP, head of Paris airports, on Monday. The return to normalcy will be hampered by the slow recovery of international traffic, he continued.

According to him, long-distance transport will really be affected first by everything from the states’ decision to open or close borders due to the development of the pandemic, “difficulties linked to demand” due to “reduced purchasing power or fewer business trips, a smaller offer with” refocusing “aviation networks on the most profitable routes and finally “the decline in aircraft fleet related to the halting or sale of a certain number of aircraft”.

Border closures still do not constitute a “viable” strategy to combat the coronavirus, estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday 27 July. “It will be almost impossible for countries to maintain in the future. Close to their closed borders,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergency director, at a virtual press conference. Many countries around the world are closing their borders to citizens coming from high-risk areas or imposes fortnights and tests, but without an overall strategy. “Economies must be reopened, people must work, trade must be resumed,” he acknowledged, acknowledging that each state had to consider individually the risks of opening its borders. .

With AFP